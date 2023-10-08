Closing Ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou: Creating the Most Beautiful Garden and Leaving Lasting Memories

Hangzhou Asian Games to Wrap Up with Spectacular Closing Ceremony

Hangzhou, October 7 – The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou will come to a close on October 8th with a grand closing ceremony set to take place at the iconic Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. The creative team behind the ceremony has unveiled their plans to create the “most beautiful garden” on the “CNC lawn”, promising a joyful and unforgettable evening for all attendees.

With a focus on simplicity, the closing ceremony aims to convey a message of celebration and farewell through a series of four short films, two programs, and a carnival that will span 75 minutes. The overarching theme will highlight the harmonious relationship between humanity and nature, promoting the idea of creating a shared future for Asia and mankind.

Chief Director of the closing ceremony, Sha Xiaolan, expressed the intent to honor all athletes who have participated in the Games, regardless of their placement in the competitions. The closing ceremony will feature a short film showcasing the remarkable performances of athletes from 45 countries and regions.

Volunteers, who played a pivotal role in the smooth operation of the event, will also be recognized at the closing ceremony. Actors will form a symbolic “river of memory” and pay tribute to the efforts of volunteers, including the city’s “Little Green Lotus” and other city volunteers, who will take center stage in this important part of the ceremony.

Chinese culture will continue to captivate audiences during the closing ceremony. The date coincides with the “cold dew” season in Hangzhou’s 24 solar terms, a time when lotus and osmanthus flowers bloom together. Two programs, titled “Brilliant Together at This Time” and “Lotus and Osmanthus Glorious Together,” will bid farewell to guests from around the world, using lotus and osmanthus flowers as symbols of hope for future reunions.

Technological advancements will also be put on display, with the highlight being the “CNC lawn.” Following the conclusion of the track and field competitions on the 5th of October, the creative team decided to transform the competition facilities into a magnificent lawn. This “largest and most beautiful garden in the world” will offer a relaxed and joyful atmosphere for athletes and guests, who will be able to enjoy a carnival-like experience amidst the fragrance of osmanthus flowers.

However, the lawn holds a secret. This innovative creation will feature nearly 40,000 hidden luminous points, which will produce dazzling patterns such as flowers and waves to accompany the performances. Additionally, augmented reality (AR) technology will be employed to allow television viewers to immerse themselves in the beauty of the garden.

The much-talked-about “Digital Torchman,” who mesmerized audiences during the opening ceremony, will make a reappearance at the closing ceremony. The character will engage in an emotional gesture with the entire audience and fellow actors, witnessing the extinguishing of the Asian Games torch tower before taking leave amid the heartwarming sounds of children’s voices. This touching moment is set to become a timeless highlight of the event.

Wu Yan, Chief Producer of the closing ceremony, expressed her hope that the memories created during the ceremony will remain etched in the hearts of all attendees, both athletes and spectators alike. As the Asian Games draw to a close, she encourages everyone to carry these beautiful memories of Hangzhou back home and wishes the athletes the best as they return to their respective lives.