Clowning, desecration of history. Russian hockey legends quarreled over the name of the World Cup imitation
Clowning, desecration of history. Russian hockey legends quarreled over the name of the World Cup imitation

While other hockey teams fought for medals at the world championships in Tampere and Riga in May, the Russians and Belarusians, expelled by the International Hockey Federation, had a setback for the second year in a row. And so the two national teams staged a series of matches against each other, which the Russians pompously refer to as (in transcription) Superseries. That’s exactly what the duels between Canada and the Soviet Union were called in 1972 (the Czech name is the Series of the Century), when the two hockey superpowers competed for world domination for the first time.

