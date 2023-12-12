Club Brugge assistant Rik De Mil becomes the new coach of Westerlo: “I stand here with a feeling of pride”

Ten days after the dismissal of Jonas De Roeck, Westerlo has found a successor. The search for a new coach was intense. The Kempen club received more than thirty applications, but also scoured the market itself.

Rik De Mil, who was already in the picture at Westerlo before De Roeck’s appointment, was one of the top candidates from the start. The former assistant of Club Brugge was for a long time in balance with Jimmy Thelin, a 45-year-old Swede who lost the title with IF Elfsborgs on the final match day last season.

Thelin, who could also work as Swedish national coach and was on Swansea City’s radar, even visited the Gamecocks’ new player complex last week. However, it was De Mil who was able to convince the Gamecocks at the beginning of this week.

True to tradition

By choosing De Mil, Westerlo remains faithful to the tradition of Belgian and Dutch trainers. Moreover, he also fits perfectly into the philosophy that the Kempen club wants to convey: offering attractive football and giving young players the space to develop.

De Mil leaves Club Brugge. — © Isosport

For De Mil, Westerlo will be the first real assignment as head coach at the highest level. From 2018 to 2022 he was already in charge of Club NXT, with which he played for a year in the Challenger Pro League. Last season he took over until the end of the season after the dismissal of Scott Parker at Club Brugge.

At Club Brugge they want to accommodate De Mil’s departure internally at least until the winter training period.

Despite

“I stand here with an incredible sense of pride,” he said in an initial response. “At the moment things may be a little slower in terms of results, but that does not mean that there is no structure or vision here. I have known and followed Westerlo for some time and here is a warm and family club that has a clear project with a view to the future. I believe in that, and I did not hesitate for a moment to take on this challenge.”

De Mil had been active in the Challenger Pro League as T1 of Club NXT for a year and at the end of last season he took over the first team of Club Brugge after the dismissal of Scott Parker. His first real assignment as head coach awaits him in Westerlo. “That doesn’t cause stress or nerves,” De Mil remains calm. “There is a lot of desire to make something beautiful out of it. I have said before that I really wanted to take this leap and am confident that I have brought enough luggage in my backpack in recent years.”

De Mil during his press presentation.

An easy assignment does not await him, De Mil realizes. Westerlo is 14th after 17 matchdays, a place that would condemn them to the relegation play-offs at the end of the season. “If I didn’t think it would work, I wouldn’t be here. I absolutely believe we can correct this, but right now we have to remain very humble. It’s a cliché, but we just have to work very hard now. Especially on issues that have been somewhat diluted in recent months. However, it will take a while before everything gets back on track here.”

Cellar cracker

An important match is already scheduled for De Mil on Friday: another basement-breaker against Eupen. “It won’t be easy to make my mark in such a short period of time. I will mainly use the first days to get to know the group and set a few accents. Furthermore, I have every confidence in the technical staff here. They took the three points in Kortrijk in difficult circumstances. The football may not have been good yet, but I saw a team that wanted to fight for it. They will therefore have the necessary input in the run-up to the competition.”