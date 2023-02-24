The winter transfer window is closed. But even in the transfer-free period, the rumor mill is churning. February 24 transfer rumours.

© getty Bukayo Saka Any hopes other clubs might have had of Bukayo Saka signing are likely to be dashed in the bud. The Gunners have, according to information from SPOX and GOAL agreed on a new contract with the winger. After Saka’s previous contract expired in 2024, the new one runs until 2028 and will bring him over eleven million euros a year. The England international has played for Arsenal since he was a boy and made the leap to the first team in 2019, where he is his team’s top scorer this year with nine goals and eight assists.

© imago images Sergi Roberto As the Sport reported, Sergi Roberto and FC Barcelona have agreed on a new contract. Accordingly, the 31-year-old will sign his new contract next Tuesday, so the announcement could be made before the Clásico against Real Madrid on Thursday. Roberto is said to be signing for another season, but there is also said to be an option in the working paper for an additional year, which can be drawn upon the achievement of certain goals. The all-rounder’s current contract expires next summer. Most recently, he extended last June in Barcelona, ​​even then a possible free transfer was discussed. Rumors of a move have continued to surface this season, but Xavi has always defended Roberto.

© getty Lionel Messi Lionel Messi’s future is still open. His contract expires in the summer and an extension at PSG has not yet materialized. Now a hot trail leads to the USA. The rumor has been circulating for a long time that Inter Miami are interested in Messi – and also his ex-teammate Sergio Busquets. Now Miami’s coach Phil Neville has openly confirmed his interest The Times: “We are interested in Messi and Busquets.” Neville went on to say that club bosses “want to bring the best players in the world here”. And just Messi and Busquets “are great players who would change the game in MLS”. See also Inner Mongolia Xinhua IPO will welcome its 27th A-share company in Inner Mongolia

© getty Marcelo Former Brazil international Marcelo joins Fluminense. The traditional club officially announced the transfer on Friday afternoon. For Marcelo, it’s a return to his hometown club. Since he was without a club, he joins Rio de Janeiro on a free transfer. Until a few days ago, Marcelo was still playing for Olympiakos Piraeus, but then surprisingly they parted ways. The 34-year-old’s contract with record champions Greece, which was valid until the end of the season, was terminated after just five months. Greek media reported that Marcelo had received lucrative offers from abroad. Loud UOL Sport Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr in particular showed interest in the left-back.

© getty Mahmoud Dahoud It has been clear since the beginning of the week that the national player will leave BVB in the summer. Where the journey goes is open. But there seems to be a lot of interest. Sea Transfer market two Serie A clubs should be on the former Gladbacher: AC Milan and Napoli. In addition, the Foxes from Leicester City should hope for a commitment from Dahoud.

© getty Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund apparently wants clarity about Jude Bellingham after the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Chelsea. That’s what they report Ruhr news. A change of the England jewel is generally expected, but the direction is still open. Real Madrid are said to continue to have very good cards in courting the 19-year-old. If only because Real Madrid is in a class of its own in the Champions League.

© getty Raphinha Arsenal were apparently keen on Raphinha in the winter and are said to be loud Sport even submitted an offer of 70 million euros. However, FC Barcelona declined and plans to continue with the Brazilian in the future. Said offer came shortly after Arsenal also failed to woo Mykhailo Mudryk, who switched to Chelsea instead. The Gunners then settled for Leandro Trossard, who did, however only cost a little over 30 million euros. See also Cyberattacks in Italy: Word and Excel files favorite phishing channels

© getty Kim Min Jae Manchester United have apparently put out feelers to Italy and have spotted Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae. He reports that Sports Courier. Accordingly, the Korean has an exit clause equivalent to almost 48 million euros. Said clause should take effect within a period of 15 days in the next summer transfer window. Kim only joined Napoli from Fenerbahce in the summer and has made 22 out of a possible 23 Serie A appearances. He even scored two goals and provided one assist and only saw four yellow cards as a central defender.

© getty Samuel Umtiti Samuel Umtiti is currently on loan at US Lecce and FC Barcelona are keen to ditch the Frenchman on a permanent basis. And apparently there is a promising customer. How Sport reports that Milan should be interested in the defender. According to the report, the Rossoneri even think it’s possible to get Umtiti paid for free in the summer. His contract at Barça – on loan summer 2023 – runs until 2026 but with Barça’s financial woes, it shouldn’t be unattractive for the Catalans to be able to save the Frenchman’s salary.

© getty Takefusa Kubo Is Takefusa Kubo going back to his roots? Before coming to Real Madrid via Tokyo, he was educated at the Barcelona academy. He now plays for Real Sociedad, but loudly AS Barcelona are now interested in the Japanese again. Whether that’s compatible with the Catalans’ current problems is another matter.

© getty Stephen Reisinger The previous assistant coach Stefan Reisinger is now considered the favorite for the coaching position at 1860 Munich in the 3rd division. This is reported by several media unanimously. So far, sports director Günther Gorenzel had taken over on an interim basis for the dismissed Michael Köllner with Reisinger still as assistant coach. But the lions failed to win in three games. See also "Strong Respect for Teachers and Praise Teachers' Day"-Kaifeng Primary School holds a series of activities to celebrate Teachers' Day_心愿 Most recently, Achim Beierlorzer was considered a candidate, but loudly Bild the former Mainz coach, who last worked first as an assistant and then as an interim coach for RB Leipzig until December 2021, was ultimately too expensive for TSV.

© getty Rubén Sellés Bottom-placed Southampton FC are relying on Rubén Sellés as team manager until the end of the season in the Premier League. The Spaniard was last hired as caretaker coach after the dismissal of Nathan Jones and should now prevent the fall from the first English league into the Championship. The Saints are three points short of the saving bank.