Club confirmed: Club confirmed: Eintracht Frankfurt and Oliver Glasner split after the DFB Cup final

Status: 05/09/2023 09:14 a.m

Eintracht Frankfurt and Oliver Glasner will go their separate ways in the summer. This is the result of the crisis meeting on Monday evening. A successor is already ready.

According to information from hr-sport, Eintracht Frankfurt and coach Oliver Glasner will part ways after the DFB Cup final in Berlin. This was the result of a short-term conversation on Monday evening between Glasner and sports director Markus Krösche. That the results of the harmonious Krösche-Glasner meeting late Monday evening shortly after it ended in one picture report became public, has also irritated the Eintracht leadership. Actually, the talks should go on.

A short-term separation before June 3 is off the table for now. After a angry speech on Saturday, following the defeat at TSG Hoffenheim, board spokesman Axel Hellmann publicly criticized Eintracht coach Glasner and doubted a future together with the coach. The coach actually still has a contract with Eintracht until 2024.

But no blood in Hasebe’s urine?

The Eintracht bosses are said to have been increasingly upset about Glasner’s public and internal behavior in recent weeks. The public, still fairly positive image of Glasner and the internal image are said to have differed greatly. This fits information according to which the relationship between Glasner and part of the team is no longer intact.

Glasner’s angry speech after 1:3 defeat in Sinsheim is said to have made the camel’s last straw. Glasner had claimed that Eintracht oldie Makoto Hasebe was so self-sacrificing that he was said to have had blood in his urine after the games. According to information from the Eintracht environment, however, this should not correspond to the facts.

Eintracht realized more and more that there could be no trusting future with Glasner. That he does not guarantee the form of sovereignty that the Eintracht leaders wanted.

Toppmöller is probably ready to succeed Glasner

Glasner is only in the remaining Bundesliga games against Mainz, Schalke and Freiburg and in the DFB Cup final in early June against RB Leipzig on the outer line. Although he is not really on the outside line in the home game on Saturday, but will be banished to the stands because of the red card from the game in Hoffenheim.

According to information from hr-sport, Dino Toppmöller will succeed Glasner in the summer. However, nothing is fixed yet. Toppmöller played for Eintracht for a year in the 2002/03 season and was most recently an assistant coach at Bayern Munich. According to reports, both have already spoken about details. Krösche and Toppmöller know each other from their Leipzig days together, and the Eintracht sports director appreciates the 42-year-old very much.