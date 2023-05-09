Club confirms: Eintracht Frankfurt and Oliver Glasner part ways after the DFB Cup final

Status: 05/09/2023 7:37 p.m

Eintracht Frankfurt and Oliver Glasner will go their separate ways in the summer. The Hessians confirmed this on Tuesday evening. A Glasner successor is already ready.

Eintracht Frankfurt and coach Oliver Glasner will part ways after the DFB Cup final in Berlin. The Hessians announced this on Tuesday evening. Eintracht have “after After long and intensive discussions and a detailed analysis with head coach Oliver Glasner, the decision was made to end the cooperation after the 2022/23 season.” Accordingly, the sporting development and the overall presentation in the second half of the season prompted those responsible for the club to reassess the status quo, Glasner’s contract originally ran until June 30, 2024.

“We are of the opinion that after all the speculation and also because of the unrest that has arisen in recent weeks and months about the trainer’s personnel, clarity in the question of the future is essential so that the focus of the trainer and team is completely on the goals for the season and the cup final judge,” sports director Markus Krösche is quoted as saying in the club’s announcement. “That’s why we want to work together to make the best possible farewell and concentrate on the final games with all our might.”

“I accept the decision of the club management”

“I accept the decision of the club management, which was explained to me in a plausible way. The talks with Markus Krösche and Timmo Hardung were honest, open and fair, just as our exchange in recent years has always been constructive and characterized by a high level of mutual respect,” said Glasner . But now is not the time to say goodbye or look back, rather they want to do everything in the coming weeks to create the conditions for the final in Berlin through the performance in the final sprint of the Bundesliga and to bring the DFB Cup back to Frankfurt. “It is very important to me personally that Eintracht can celebrate great nights on the international stage again next season,” Glasner continued.

The split comes as no surprise. After an angry speech on Saturday after the defeat at TSG Hoffenheim, board spokesman Axel Hellmann publicly criticized Eintracht coach Glasner and doubted a future together with the coach.

But no blood in Hasebe’s urine?

The Eintracht bosses are said to have been increasingly upset about Glasner’s public and internal behavior in recent weeks. The public, still fairly positive image of Glasner and the internal image are said to have differed greatly. This fits information according to which the relationship between Glasner and part of the team is no longer intact.

Glasner’s angry speech after the 3-1 defeat in Sinsheim is said to have made the camel’s last straw. Glasner had claimed that Eintracht oldie Makoto Hasebe was so self-sacrificing that he was said to have had blood in his urine after the games. According to information from the Eintracht environment, however, this should not correspond to the facts.

Eintracht realized more and more that there could be no trusting future with Glasner. That he does not guarantee the form of sovereignty that the Eintracht leaders wanted.

Toppmöller is probably ready to succeed Glasner

Glasner is only on the outside line for the remaining Bundesliga games against Mainz, Schalke and Freiburg and in the DFB Cup final against RB Leipzig in early June. Although he is not really on the outside line in the home game on Saturday, but will be banished to the stands because of the red card from the game in Hoffenheim.

According to information from hr-sport, Dino Toppmöller will succeed Glasner in the summer. However, nothing is fixed yet. Toppmöller played for Eintracht for a year in the 2002/03 season and was most recently an assistant coach at Bayern Munich. According to reports, both have already spoken about details. Krösche and Toppmöller know each other from their Leipzig days together, and the Eintracht sports director appreciates the 42-year-old very much.