Club del Sole sponsor of San Marino Tennis Open 2023 – Sport Marketing News

Sun Clubleader in Italy for outdoor holidays, is sponsor of the San Marino Open 2023 tennis internationalsChallenger ATP 125. The world-famous tournament, renowned for its technical and qualitative depth, has attracted thousands and thousands of tennis enthusiasts for 30 years and has seen internationally renowned athletes compete on its courts.

The sponsorship of Club del Sole in this important sporting event fully represents the Group’s Mission and the concept of “Full Life Holidays”, a completely innovative format of experiential holidays linked to physical and emotional well-being, where sport, nature and comfort are the badges.

Sport is one of the fundamental pillars of the Full Life experience of Club del Sole: within the Club del Sole villages, guests have multiple opportunities to practice sports: from the more traditional ones, such as tennis or beach volleyball, to trendy sports, such as padel and pickleball, or jump on a bicycle to go and discover the surroundings.

The event will see many high-level players compete on clay courts, starting with the blues Fabio Fognini, one of the symbolic champions of Italian tennis and by the Belgian David Goffin, ex. no. 7 in the world. Among the international champions there will be the French Alexandre Muller, the Spanish Jaume Munar and the Argentine Federico Delbonis.

“Our Mission is to offer our customers “Full Life Holidays” experiences – he declares Francesco Giondi, CEO of Club del Sole – We are a company that takes care of people’s free time: holidays are an important moment in our lives, a moment dedicated to socializing, having fun, reducing stress. Holidays in the open air, in direct contact with nature, like sports, generate physical and mental well-being, allowing you to live “life, as it should always be”, which is the promise we make to all our guests. Our support for this important event testifies to the Group’s continued support for all those international initiatives that contribute to increasing the fame and notoriety of our wonderful country throughout the world.”.

The tournament will also have national echo thanks to a dedicated special and the live coverage of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on Sky Sports. Media coverage of the highest level which will ensure international visibility for all partners.