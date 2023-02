4/6 ©Ansa

First semi-final (played on February 7)



FLAMENGO-AL-HILAL 2-3

4′ rig. and 45’+9 rigs. S. Al-Dawsari (A), 20′ and 90’+1 Peter (F), 70′ Vietto (F)

In Tangier the surprise is given by the Saudis coached by Ramos Dias, who beat reigning Brazilian champions Libertadores. On their debut in the tournament, Pereira’s team paid dearly for Gerson’s dismissal before the break. Pedro’s brace is useless

