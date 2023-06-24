Club World Cup 2025 in the USA for the first time with 32 teams

The reformed 2025 World Club Championship will be held in the United States. The co-host of the World Cup in the following year was awarded the contract by the World Football Association (FIFA) Council on Friday. The decision in a video conference was unanimous. The Club World Cup will then be played for the first time with 32 teams, and the tournament will only be held every four years.

According to FIFA, the decision in favor of the USA was also made in order to maximize the synergy effects as co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup. In a next step, the dates, venues and the game plan are to be finalized with the responsible interest groups.

The last edition of the Club World Cup with seven participants took place in Morocco this February, Real Madrid won the title with David Alaba. The next edition with the same format will be held in Saudi Arabia in December.

