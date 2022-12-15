With the 3-0 victory over Dentil Praia Clube, in the debut in the Club World Cup, the Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano decreed its passage to the semifinals.

The result was never questioned: in fact, the panthers demonstrated in several situations of the match that they were fit and ready to face the more feared Turkish opponents. The best scorer of the match was Haak with 23 points. Santarelli fielded the sextet made up of Wolosz and Haak, Squarcini and De Kruijf, Cook paired with Plummer and a free De Gennaro. On the pitch, during the match, there were also the debuts in the competition of Carraro, Pericati, Gray and Gennari.

Prosecco Doc started from the outset sure of its means and Plummer thought of putting down the first ones, immediately sought after by Wolosz. A Brazilian batting error and Haak’s first point in the match gave the Panthers their first +2 (4-2). The rhythm of the games has gradually intensified, thanks also to a great attention paid to the block. And that the Prosecco Doc was particularly in shape was also demonstrated by the point of 7-3 with a one-handed save in the air by Plummer which proved to be an excellent assist for a placed attack by Squarcini. For its part, Praia has often sought the touch of the yellow and blue block, which has proved to be reactive and attentive on several occasions in putting a stop to the Brazilian attacks (8-4). Bueno’s batting gave a jolt to Praia who in that situation managed to get back under the score (10-8).

Prosecco Doc, now in full swing, continued to hammer action after action showing attention in the reconstructions, thanks also to the spectacular defenses of Cook and De Gennaro (15-10). Several green-gold errors and a decisive approach to the yellow-blue match increased the gap in the score which gradually widened (18-13). Plummer’s monster block sealed the maximum advantage for the panthers in the partial (20-14). And while a few Haak fans with the Swedish flag were framed in the stands, on the field the yellow-blue opposite put down the seventh point in the set. With the inertia of the set in its favour, Prosecco Doc didn’t have to work harder than necessary to take the lead. After the first set, with the teams warmed up, the pace and intensity of the match increased.

A daring save under the net with a shoulder rebound from De Gennaro and a Cook, who despite the received blocks was able to score in several passes Conegliano continued to put in good performances. In the front line to raise their hands on the opponent’s attacks were Cook and De Kruijf, who called fast by his captain, put down one point after another (9-6). The 10 all came after a Brazilian crescendo, signed with Tainara’s point. The “usual” Haak was a certainty for the gialloblùs who, with intelligence, managed to almost always go to the point, allowing her teammates to catch her breath, keeping the break ahead. A very valiant Praia continued to hold her own against the panthers. The addition of Gray, who entered the front line in place of Plummer, brought joy and pain to the Panthers, with well-played actions and a few mistakes too many.

At this point Wolosz also put his hand in with a second play to break up the point by point started from the beginning of the set. It was always Tainara, three of the strikers plus the most profitable of the Brazilian team, who put the yellow and blue wall in difficulty, which struggled to contain her. Some opponent mistakes and Haak in great form then led Prosecco Doc to put their signature on the second set as well (25-21). Gray was reconfirmed on the court, for the third consecutive time the first point of the set was won by the opponents. The yellow-blue 4-2 arrived after the video check which saw the ball pinch the line. Errors and good yellow-blue plays then followed one another and allowed the panthers to always keep the lead during the set. Praia, as happened in the previous set, continued to follow up on the good things shown on the pitch against coach Santarelli’s girls. Haak took care of closing the match.

The appointment is for Friday afternoon, at 2 pm, for the super challenge against Boskovic and teammates to take the lead in Pool A and end up with the less complex semifinal.