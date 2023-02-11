Home Sports Club World Cup winners list
Club World Cup winners list

Real Madrid is looking for what would be its fifth title, which would strengthen it as the team with the most trophies in the competition

Barça, with three, is the second on a podium completed jointly by Corinthians and Bayern, with two gimped

He Real Madrid is participating the Club World Cup and next Saturday, February 11, they will play the final against Al Hilal Saudi (20:00, CET).

the white club is the one with the most titles in the competition (4) and now seeks to succeed the Chelseachampion in 2021.

He Club World Cup It brings together the six champion teams from each confederation plus a club from the organizing country that competes. Europe has taken the majority of editions although South America has given the surprise from time to time.

This week Real Madrid will seek to extend its advantage in the table, where Barça follows him with three gimped. This is the complete list of winners of the Club World Cup:

WHO HAS WON THE MOST WORLD CLUBS WORLD CUP?

Real Madrid: 4 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

FC Barcelona: 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Corinthians: 2 (2000, 2012)

Bayern Munich: (2013, 2020)

Chelsea: 1 (2021)

Liverpool: 1 (2019)

Sao Paulo: 1 (2005)

International: 1 (2006)

Milan: 1 (2007)

Manchester United: 1 (2008)

Inter: 1 (2010)

