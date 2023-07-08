Home » Clubs with the same owner allowed in the European Cup
Clubs with the same owner allowed in the European Cup

UEFA has approved clubs AC Milan and FC Toulouse, Aston Villa and Vitoria Guimaraes, as well as Brighton & Hove Albion and Union Saint-Gilloise for next season’s European Cup competitions. Previously, UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) had investigated possible distortions of competition and conflicts of interest because Milan/Toulouse, Villa/Guimaraes and Brighton/Gilloise all have the same club owner.

Article 5 of the Europa Cup regulations stipulates that no one may influence more than one participating club in the three competitions Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. On Friday, UEFA announced that there had been “significant changes by clubs and their investors” in the cases under investigation in order not to violate this rule.

No transfers between affiliated clubs

Italy’s Champions League participants Milan and French cup winners FC Toulouse both belong to the US investment company RedCapital. In the past few weeks, three of the company’s managers have resigned from the French club’s board of directors in order to no longer be able to influence day-to-day business. At the same time, the owners of English Premier League Aston Villa reduced their stake in Portuguese club Guimaraes.

According to UEFA, admission to the European Cup competitions is subject to conditions. The clubs that are linked by their owner are not allowed to make any transfers between themselves until September 2024.

