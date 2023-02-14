After two days spent trying to understand what had happened, while we were reading the most imaginative reconstructions seasoned with fake photos, because they were taken from a famous sports memorial dedicated to a deceased boy from the curve, where CNFB was hung on the edge of a pitch, we are called to clarify what happened on Sunday during Ponsacco’s away match.

A group of members of the central nucleus of the curve was preparing to leave from the area of ​​the Livorno sports hall, and having arrived first, went to have breakfast at the bar, committing the grave forgetfulness of leaving the car unlocked. Inside, a bag inside which there were personal effects, a banner for the warned and the famous CNFB banner. At this juncture some petty thief opened the car and took possession of the bag probably thinking that there was something else inside and took it away. After half an hour, the rest of the people having flown in, the meeting ended, and the cars left for Ponsacco. At that juncture no one noticed what had happened because everyone thought the bag was in the trunk, but once we got to Ponsacco, we realized it was missing.

At first it was thought of an oversight, even if it seemed strange, so a group went back to the garage where it was kept, but it wasn’t there. At that point, other transit points were searched until returning to the starting point, where in an adjacent field, after several searches, some personal effects were found which were in the bag and other objects which were in the car (a peach used as a pole, a sweatshirt and more) a clear symptom of the theft of a non ultras matrix.

From this, everything that happened was reconstructed and it was confirmed that a petty thief had taken advantage of the moment to steal the bag from the unattended car and had then abandoned part of the stolen goods, but at the moment the banner that was in the bag does not appear. Beyond the serious oversight and bad management, admitted by them, therefore, nothing of Ultras in short, even if by now we are used to the fact that there is no longer any rule even among these (Roma docet). To the fantasies covered on social media via WhatsApp, and by any other means that do not concern our world at all, but which unfortunately have now pervaded everything and everyone, we reply that, if whoever stole that banner is part of the ultras world, he probably has to go over what it means stealing a banner from a rival group; if instead from the hands of some pickpocket it now ends up in some curve, even worse, considering the fact that it bears the name of our dead brother, at that point we too will feel free to react in any way outside any known scheme, because this gesture it would be blatant disgrace.

Either we are ultras, or house rats, car burglars and muggers. Maybe instead of attending the curves and going away today we should install burglar alarms, cameras or hire night watchmen to watch over garages and cars?

We, the only thefts that we can consider a conceivable setback, in addition to the classic method of subtraction through confrontation, are those made in the presence of the opponent, before, after or during the match, and not in the absence of the other party and in unexpected contexts. But unfortunately we have been used to this too in the past, we know degeneration lives in every curve and in every city, because it belongs to society, whoever directs a curve is responsible for understanding and taking a stand on the matter.

The fact that that banner has not yet been displayed by anyone tells us that surely whoever has come into possession of it in this way perhaps has nothing to do with the ultras sphere, otherwise it would have already been claimed by some “hero”, or if this is how he is ashamed of the fact that, having a small group of rivals at his disposal to compete with, he preferred to break into their car when they were away. And if it maybe appears tomorrow in some corner, then it means that either the shame has been overcome, or it was bought at a later time by the unfortunate who goes around robbing cars.

This is the important stark reality: no one has stolen the banner from the Livornese!

If so, we would close tomorrow, the rest are classic audio wattsapps or rumors from social media, about who knows who, teasing and stories of some “cuggino who knows …” but he doesn’t know shit, he only knows how to write bullshit because by now many ultras have flair and courage only with the keyboard of smartphones and PCs. We’ll see the rest between us.

Curva Nord Fabio Bettinetti