When Boston completely unexpectedly dropped out of the NHL playoffs, the hearts of many fans of the Czech national team rejoiced. They have probably already seen how Pastrňák with Krejčí or Zacha will lead the national team to another medal at the World Championships. But only defender Jakub Zbořil could travel to Riga from the large colony of Bruins. Now, however, another name is being reported, with striker Jakub Lauko himself starting speculation with the poor offensive performance.

