Sam Allardyce will not accompany Leeds United and Austrian defender Maximilian Wöber to the English second division. The relegated team from the Premier League announced on Friday that the 68-year-old former English team boss would be parted with by mutual consent.

Allardyce was hired to succeed Javi Garcia in May to keep the three-time champion from falling. In four games under Allardyce, however, Leeds managed just one point.

