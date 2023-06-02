Coach Allardyce leaves relegated Leeds

Sam Allardyce will not accompany Leeds United and Austrian defender Maximilian Wöber to the English second division. The relegated team from the Premier League announced on Friday that the 68-year-old former English team boss would be parted with by mutual consent.

Allardyce was hired to succeed Javi Garcia in May to keep the three-time champion from falling. In four games under Allardyce, however, Leeds managed just one point.