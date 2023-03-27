Almost a case at Bayern Munich. The German team is second in the league, has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the German Cup, yet his coach was replaced. But why did the former Chelsea player Thomas Tuchel take the place of 35-year-old Julian Nagelsmann?

At the origin of the decision there seems to be a love affair that the young technician had with a journalist from Bild, Lena Wurzenberger. The ex-Bayern and national team defender Markus Babbel also revealed the background: “I know that his engagement to Lena was a huge topic in the dressing room. A climate of lack of trust had been created: some players were no longer able to say what they thought because they were afraid that everything would end up in the newspaper”.

In short they feared that their coach might reveal the secrets of the dressing room to the outside. So the company would have kicked out the coach precisely because of incompatibility with the players. Problems that would have worsened even after the defeat against Bayer Leverkusen, when Nagelsmann had “escaped” to the mountains to ski.

But there’s more. The coach was also convinced that in the locker room there was a mole who was spreading the team’s tactical secrets outside. And if that weren’t enough, even his relationship with the journalist (who had been moved from sport to news) ended badly. The two broke up after a year and the woman resigned from the newspaper.