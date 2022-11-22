CUORGNE’

A nuanced success at the climax, which would have been invaluable for the morale and ranking of Cuorgna, also considering the progress of this day.

«It’s true – begins the Vallorco coach Luca Bruno Mattiet – today we had a good opportunity to bring home three very important points for the rest of the season. Apart from the missed penalty, which could be there, we attacked a lot and probably, between woodwork and chances, we would have deserved a little more than our opponents. In any case, the most important thing – he continues – was responding to Sunday’s bad race in Rivarolo, and I must say that I saw the right reaction and the drive that a team like ours needs. Unfortunately we are going through an unlucky period between episodes, missed opportunities and injuries, but these are situations that must be taken into account during the course of a season, the important thing is to work and not lose sight of the goal».

A point that new rankings after two knockouts. Then the half-empty glass of not having exploited the home factor against a team of equal calibre: «It’s a pity, even considering a Sunday where practically there were only draws, but I repeat – concludes the coach from Alto Canavese – I asked for a reaction and today I witnessed to a good race, even by the younger ones who will be increasingly called into question».

Good equal, on the opposite front, for the team led by Gianfranco Maione who was also able to count on the goal posts as allies and on Caliendo’s mistake: « We knew we were coming to a difficult field and we tried to play our game: in a balanced race came out where an episode could be decisive, and so it was. We return home with a good point, which allows us to continue a satisfactory season so far with a very young squad».g.c.