Coach earthquake at Eintracht: The dilemma surrounding Oliver Glasner’s end at Eintracht Frankfurt

Status: 09.05.2023 8:10 p.m

Oliver Glasner and Eintracht Frankfurt are going their separate ways after the DFB Cup final in June. Eintracht announced this on Tuesday evening after all the speculation. It was a close decision. An immediate Glasner-Aus is said to have been discussed.

It’s a dilemma. For a long time, the hearts of fans flew to Oliver Glasner like hardly any Eintracht coach before. The fans will never forget that Glasner brought the long (unsuccessfully) praised win of the UEFA Cup to Frankfurt in its modern form of the Europa League Cup. The grumbling and scolding of hundreds of fans on social networks is correspondingly large at the moment that Glasner has to go in the summer.

Actually, Glasner was somehow a lifetime coach for many. Very successful, very likeable and funny – especially in the press conferences – and somehow cool: with a slouch hat on Ballermann after the European Cup victory. And now, just a year later, it’s all over. The football business is brutal. Even with unity.

The two faces of the football business

Glasner was nice for a long time. But Glasner, like so many in this business, has two faces. When it works, the sun shines, everything is wonderful. Here’s a good joke. A smart saying or a pat on the back. But when things are going badly or when you see your own interests at risk, many suddenly show a completely different face. It’s the same with Glasner, and it’s also the case with his top boss, who recently criticized him harshly and publicly: Axel Hellmann.

But let’s stay with Glasner, because he has to go. And Glasner – you have to be honest with all the sympathy for the nice-weather Oliver – has to get along. On the one hand sporty, because the second half of the league completely slipped away from him and there was no plan B on the pitch. But above all because of his persistent thin-skinnedness with the final angry speech in Hoffenheim, including delicate internals about Makoto Hasebe’s state of health (which is probably not true at all). At some point it was just too much.

And even if Glasner always presented unity as the highest priority in the cabin speeches, to which everyone, the players and himself had to submit, in the end Glasner was the next for himself. Again and again he let his criticism of the supposedly thin staff cover shine through, especially as far as the defense is concerned. Yes, that was the most serious accusation that you heard again and again from the depths of Eintracht: that Glasner was thinking more and more about his advantage.

Trust has been destroyed

It is widespread that in normal life and in football people often think of themselves. Axel Hellmann also waited so long with his rejection of the DFL until he had turned the club inside out according to his style. And sports director Markus Krösche, who is criticized by many fans for his purchasing policy, probably secretly hopes that the Bundesliga decline will only be blamed on Glasner and not on him.

A coach is always the weakest link. The link that is most likely to be replaced. Now Glasner will be replaced in the summer. But he was almost thrown out here and now. The reason was that the contents of the Glasner-Krösche crisis talks were sent to the Bild newspaper at almost live speed late on Monday evening. Glasner was blamed for this pushing through. This process really annoyed the bosses. Just been talking about trust and all. And then that. How are you supposed to continue down this path now, for the last few weeks until the cup final?

Glasner separation only in the summer is the right decision

You wrestled and talked at Eintracht on Tuesday. Longing. Separation in summer or already now? In the end, they kept the perspective in this dilemma at Eintracht and did the right thing. Glasner sits – despite all the trouble – in the DFB Cup final on the bench. He deserves it. A different decision would have upset many fans, and peace would never have returned.

Now everyone has to think. The bosses, Glasner and also the players. For the big goal of winning the DFB Cup again, everyone really has to put their own interests aside. So that the story ends forgivingly in early June. With the players, Hellmann, Krösche, Glasner and the trophy on the Roman balcony. After that, Glasner can fly back to Ballermann with his slouch hat. In the summer, the new one takes over the helm, even if for many Glasners the trainer somehow remains for life.