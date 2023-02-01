The twenty-seven-year-old Carlo Finetti has been the head coach of the Apu for just a month, after the sacking of Matteo Boniciolli, but despite an uninspiring balance (three narrow victories and two heavy defeats) he is the man of the hour.

His heavy and colorful outburst on Sunday evening, after the -28 collected in Bologna (“We sucked at the c….”) was taken up by the national press sites and specialized social networks, to then become part of the sketch by Luca and Paolo on “DiMartedì” on La7. The Tuscan coach takes note and goes straight for him.

Finetti, did you expect such a huge media outcry with your outburst at the press conference?

«Obviously not, older and more titled coaches than me have made far worse outings. It wasn’t a tirade, but a colorful and self-critical synthesis of a sporting result. The world of media and social networks has magnified the clamor”.

What does it feel like to be in the spotlight after a -28, rather than after a prestigious victory?

«What ended up in the spotlight was not the sporting result, but myself. And this should make us reflect on the times we live in».

If you could go back, would you use such colorful language again?

«The language is the same, certainly colorful, that we hear every day in the world of sport. I discovered that a colleague of mine (Emanuele Di Paolantonio, ed) used the same words three years ago without causing any outcry.

In the world of entertainment, entertainment and sometimes in institutional settings certain colorful statements are the order of the day. I apologize if I offended anyone, I was simply honest and sincere.”

It is said that dirty laundry is washed in the family, but in seven days you went from the public altercation with Palumbo to the well-known sentence on Sunday. Is it a specific choice?

«I’m a basketball coach by trade, my attitudes don’t pass through marketing strategies. I am a young, willing, serious and corporate person, every choice I make is based on these cornerstones and every decision I make is aimed at protecting the group and the good of our club”.

Do you expect the reaction on the pitch from your team?

«It’s what I work for 24 hours a day, dedicating every cell of my body to it. I will always thank the club for the trust it has placed in me in one of the most serious and organized clubs on the national scene.”

Do you think you can still turn the season around?

“There is no other thought than the one linked to being able to do it”.

It is known that Tuscans are sanguine. How important is this in your way of dealing with the team and the external environment?

«If being sanguine means being intellectually honest, direct, passionate and dedicated, then yes, it certainly matters and a lot. I certainly can’t hide my Tuscan temperament».

Luca and Paolo on TV made fun of the Democratic Party using his words. How would a party secretary with a politically incorrect dialectic see this?

«Even in the political arena, albeit young, in recent years I have heard much more incorrect dialectics, and they have also been strongly rewarded by the voters.

What matters is the content of the message and the defense of one’s ideas, which is exactly what I did. Sometimes abandoning the form and rewarding the substance is useful, in every working environment».