Coach Galtier is leaving the PSG footballers after one season, Enrique can replace him

Galtier succeeded Argentine Mauricio Pochettino last summer. Although PSG won the eleventh title in history at the end of May and became independent at the head of the ranking of the most successful French clubs, the star-studded team was not as sovereign as in previous years. They won the table by only one point ahead of the second Racing Lens.

The 56-year-old coach has now agreed with the club’s management on the early termination of cooperation. Galtier is the first coach since PSG was taken over by Qatari investors in 2011 to last only one season on the bench.

Last week, Galtier was detained by police who are investigating his alleged discriminatory and racist remarks towards black players and Muslims during the engagement in Nice. The coach’s son also had to be detained.

Galtier has previously denied making similar statements and said he would take legal action against people who damaged his reputation. His alleged statements were written in August 2021 by the then director of Nice, Julien Fournier, in an email that became public in April.

