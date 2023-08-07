Coach Gerardo Martino Praises Lionel Messi’s Impact in Inter Miami’s Dramatic Victory

Title: Inter Miami Coach Martino Praises Messi’s Impact after Dramatic Victory

Date: August 7, 2023

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino expressed his concern over his team’s defensive performance following their thrilling victory against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup on Sunday. While celebrating the win, Martino emphasized the decisive advantage that having Lionel Messi provides to his team.

The Argentinian superstar once again showcased his brilliance by scoring a brace of goals, including the game-tying goal in the 85th minute that forced a penalty shootout. Inter Miami prevailed in the shootout, winning 5-3 and securing their place in the round of 16.

Reflecting on the match at the press conference held at the Dallas stadium, Martino stated, “A game that we were losing 4-2 until the 80th minute, obviously we are very happy to end it this way.” However, he also stressed the need to focus on improvement, saying, “But this cannot make us lose sight of all the things we have to improve. The victories help to continue evolving, but we are still far from being a reliable team.”

Understanding the impact of having the world‘s best footballer on their side, Martino acknowledged, “We have the best footballer in the world, and that cannot be overlooked.” Messi has been the tournament’s top scorer with seven goals in four games, solidifying his importance to Inter Miami’s success.

Martino admitted his team’s dependency on Messi, highlighting the stark contrast the Argentine captain has made since joining the team. Inter Miami was previously ranked last in the MLS before Messi’s arrival. Martino drew comparisons with the impact Messi has had on previous teams, asking, “What would have happened to Barcelona or the Argentina team without Messi?”

Fortunate to have Messi on their side, Martino praised his star player’s decisive contributions, particularly noting the goal Messi scored from a free-kick to equalize the game in the 85th minute. The coach remarked, “Only with him does it happen that in a free kick there is the feeling that it will be a goal. A free kick is normally something that doesn’t seem to be a goal 90% of the time, and with him, it’s the other way around; you think that it will be a goal 90% of the time.”

Martino’s remarks highlight the critical role that Messi plays in Inter Miami’s success and the challenges the team faces in improving their defensive performance. As they progress in the Leagues Cup, the team will look to address these concerns while continuing to rely on the extraordinary skills of their star player.

