EHC Kloten hires Canadian Gerry Fleming as head coach. Can the season of confirmation succeed under him?

Bald in Kloten in the gang: Gerry Fleming. Imago

It rarely happens that players from the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) get a chance in Switzerland. And when it comes to coaches, it’s even more of an exception. But half a year ago, EHC Kloten hired Larry Mitchell, a Canadian sports director who had worked in Germany for a long time. Accordingly, it is not entirely surprising that Kloten introduced a Canadian coach on Monday who was last active in the DEL: 55-year-old Gerry Fleming has signed a two-year contract. He succeeds Jeff Tomlinson, who has had to retire from coaching due to health problems.