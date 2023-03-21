Home Sports Coach Gerry Fleming matches the outsider charm
Coach Gerry Fleming matches the outsider charm

EHC Kloten hires Canadian Gerry Fleming as head coach. Can the season of confirmation succeed under him?

Bald in Kloten in the gang: Gerry Fleming.

It rarely happens that players from the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) get a chance in Switzerland. And when it comes to coaches, it’s even more of an exception. But half a year ago, EHC Kloten hired Larry Mitchell, a Canadian sports director who had worked in Germany for a long time. Accordingly, it is not entirely surprising that Kloten introduced a Canadian coach on Monday who was last active in the DEL: 55-year-old Gerry Fleming has signed a two-year contract. He succeeds Jeff Tomlinson, who has had to retire from coaching due to health problems.

