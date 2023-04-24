Coach Kameník takes over the players of Vyškov. The club does not give up on the promotion goal

In the weekend’s championship duel with B Slavia (2:2), the team was provisionally led by goalkeeper coach Rostislav Horáček and injured team captain Michal Klesa.

“It was not at all easy to say goodbye to Honza Trousil. When you work with someone for a long time, you become not only colleagues, but also friends. However, entering the spring part of the second league did not work out for us at all. That’s why we decided to change,” explained Martin Chalupecký, chairman of the board of directors of the Vyško club.

According to him, it was mainly the wishes of the Cameroonian owner Kingsley Pungong. “His belief in the need to bring in a new coach stood above everything else, because our goal of fighting for promotion to the highest league does not change,” he claims.

In the past, Jan Kameník worked in Jihlava not only as a head coach, but also as an assistant to coach Michal Bílek, whom he also assisted in Zlín. In the city of Bať, he also collaborated with Bohumil Páník, Vlastimil Petržela, Roman Pivarník and Josef Csaplár. He also led Ševce as head coach in sixteen league matches. He also worked in Slovak Pohronia.