Coach Koubek is close to Pilsen, Trousil should become his assistant

“I don’t know if coach Koubek has already signed Pilsen, in any case he is a hot candidate. The owner of the Šádek club does not have many other options in hand. If there is any at all,” said the Sport.cz source. For Šádek, Koubek would be a backup option, the priority for him was the coach of Slovácko, Martin Svědík.

But he signed a new two-year contract with the Moravian Kuban in January, Pilsen would have to buy him out. The exit clause in his contract is in the amount of 400 thousand euros, i.e. approximately 9 million crowns.

In addition, during a recent meeting, he allegedly announced to Šádek that he would like to wait with a decision until the intended arrival of a new owner in Pilsen is resolved. Although Šádek is conducting negotiations with potential interested parties, an agreement is still far from being reached.