“It all happened 10 kilometers from my house …”. Roberto Mancini was born in Jesi and passes from Jesi as soon as his commitments as national team coach allow him a break: it is there that his parents live and it is there that his old friends live. “What happened is something that should never happen: once again we say it later, always later. Why do we never intervene before mourning new victims of natural tragedies? We never learn the lesson … ».

In the hours in which the Marche suddenly found themselves on their knees between the dead and missing, Mancini was at his home, with his parents. “I’ve never seen so much rain …” he says. Rain and tears. Rain and despair: the European champion coach of the Marche is testimonial and his affections live in the Marche.