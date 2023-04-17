Coach Oliver Glasner faces a fundamental question

Dhe question has been coming up every few weeks lately. What will become of Oliver Glasner? Does he stay – as of now – with Eintracht? Or is he drawn out into the big, wide world of football? Around the home game against Borussia Mönchengladbach it was that time again. According to his current statement, the coach “firmly assumes” that he will also be on the bench at Eintracht in the coming season. This would not be a surprise at all. Because the 48-year-old Austrian would only do what former Frankfurt executives – Fredi Bobic, Niko Kovac and Adi Hütter say hello – just didn’t do: fulfill his contract.

Glasner’s agreement runs until mid-2024. On Saturday, he said he didn’t have to commit to something “that’s already clear.” The coach is undoubtedly right about that. So let’s just assume that he will also play a key role in determining the fortunes of Eintracht in the coming season. Glasner is ambitious and ambitious. He does not want to be satisfied with what has been achieved so far. He cannot be satisfied with what has been achieved so far, because Eintracht’s performance is not right. His team has lost too many points in the past few weeks and months.

The fact that the last home win was two months ago is one of the reasons for the slippage in the rankings. Not so long ago, the goal of the season was to qualify for the Champions League. Nothing has been heard of that for a long time – and it would also be completely inappropriate. The gap to fourth place is already huge and can no longer be made up.

Glasner, the winner of the European Cup, wants to return to Europe. For that he needs a team that finally gets back on track. The fact that the Frankfurt coach praised his players to the skies after the draw against Gladbach is his right. But it is also true that Eintracht completed a weak first half before the good second half and once again revealed many shortcomings. There was also a lack of quality from time to time. A fundamental question that Glasner asked himself weeks ago. “I don’t know how to train quality,” he said rhetorically.

At 1: 1 Glasner praised the character of his team. In fact, his players were superior to Borussia in many respects, especially in the second half. The fact that in the end it was not enough for more than a draw may have been bad luck with a larger number of first-class chances, maybe also inability. In any case, it must be an incentive to do better. What worked well for half a series could perhaps also succeed in the final sprint of the league. Coaches and team are required.