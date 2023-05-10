Coach Oliver Glasner failed on himself

The separation from Oliver Glasner is correct – but is it consistent enough? Eintracht’s chances of winning the DFB Cup would be greater without him. Glasner’s basic problem is obvious.

Dhen separating from coach Oliver Glasner is the right decision, there is no question as to whether it is consistent enough to want to end the season with him. There are arguments not to release him immediately. Niko Kovač was in a similar situation in 2018 with the Frankfurt Eintracht Cup winner, there is no coaching talent in the club to take over at short notice, as Borussia Dortmund had in Edin Terzic when Lucien Favre was on leave in December 2020.

There is also the danger that an interim solution cannot pull the team out of the strudel, as Eintracht has already experienced with Christoph Daum and of which there have also been examples in the Bundesliga in the recent past. On top of that, the hesitation is human, given the great merits that Glasner has earned for Eintracht.