Home » Coach Oliver Glasner failed on himself
Sports

Coach Oliver Glasner failed on himself

by admin
Coach Oliver Glasner failed on himself


Loss of control in extreme situations: Oliver Glasner
Image: picture alliance / imageBROKER

The separation from Oliver Glasner is correct – but is it consistent enough? Eintracht’s chances of winning the DFB Cup would be greater without him. Glasner’s basic problem is obvious.

Dhen separating from coach Oliver Glasner is the right decision, there is no question as to whether it is consistent enough to want to end the season with him. There are arguments not to release him immediately. Niko Kovač was in a similar situation in 2018 with the Frankfurt Eintracht Cup winner, there is no coaching talent in the club to take over at short notice, as Borussia Dortmund had in Edin Terzic when Lucien Favre was on leave in December 2020.

There is also the danger that an interim solution cannot pull the team out of the strudel, as Eintracht has already experienced with Christoph Daum and of which there have also been examples in the Bundesliga in the recent past. On top of that, the hesitation is human, given the great merits that Glasner has earned for Eintracht.

See also  Analysis: "We idiots": This is how Eintracht Frankfurt makes life difficult for itself

You may also like

NHL playoffs: Grubauer concedes five goals – Kraken...

Student housing and fitness: a delicate union

Relegation initially averted: FSV Zwickau shows morale against...

Italbasket, Darius Thompson near. Olimpia and Virtus interested

Why Township Primary Schools Can Produce Provincial Team...

San Siro, the long history of the Milan...

Juve and sports justice: the 4 questions that...

The first roller skating competition for primary and...

NBA, today’s results: Philadelphia clears Boston, Denver sweeps...

Third win in a row: Meppen celebrates victory...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy