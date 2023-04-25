Home » Coach Oliver Glasner is looking for solutions
WThe reason why Eintracht Frankfurt suffers one month before the end of this Bundesliga season as they are ninth in the table and is lagging behind their goal is made clear by these figures: In the second half of the season they have only collected eleven points in twelve games so far. At the same time in the first half of the season there were already 20. At the formidable end of the season, the Frankfurt team, who were fourth at the time, had even collected 31 points.

Even if coach Oliver Glasner’s team won all five remaining matches, they would only have 26 points in the second half of the season. However, such a successful series is unlikely given the past eight Frankfurt games without a win with only four points. Eintracht is in a difficult situation at the end of April – the goals scored and the number of goals conceded also bear witness to this.

Eintracht finished the first half of the season with a goal difference of 36:25; the current goal balance in the second half of the season is 13:20. After the first twelve match days, Eintracht had scored a total of 25 times and also conceded 20 goals. That is why the Frankfurt peat doldrums are now having such a negative impact. Apart from star striker Randal Kolo Muani, hardly anyone has entered the Frankfurt shooting list in recent weeks.

Augsburg, Hoffenheim, Mainz, Schalke 04 and Freiburg – the Hessians will still be competing with these clubs until the end of May. The direction of travel is clear for sports director Markus Krösche: “We have to win the upcoming games, no matter how. We have to start with that against Augsburg on Saturday.” According to Krösche, that is “clearly the task of the coaching staff and the team”. So everyone will have to pull together and stretch hard to make the turn. However, it is not very realistic that this will take place on a large scale.

