Coach Oliver Glasner is looking for solutions

WThe reason why Eintracht Frankfurt suffers one month before the end of this Bundesliga season as they are ninth in the table and is lagging behind their goal is made clear by these figures: In the second half of the season they have only collected eleven points in twelve games so far. At the same time in the first half of the season there were already 20. At the formidable end of the season, the Frankfurt team, who were fourth at the time, had even collected 31 points.

Even if coach Oliver Glasner’s team won all five remaining matches, they would only have 26 points in the second half of the season. However, such a successful series is unlikely given the past eight Frankfurt games without a win with only four points. Eintracht is in a difficult situation at the end of April – the goals scored and the number of goals conceded also bear witness to this.

Eintracht finished the first half of the season with a goal difference of 36:25; the current goal balance in the second half of the season is 13:20. After the first twelve match days, Eintracht had scored a total of 25 times and also conceded 20 goals. That is why the Frankfurt peat doldrums are now having such a negative impact. Apart from star striker Randal Kolo Muani, hardly anyone has entered the Frankfurt shooting list in recent weeks.

“Now it’s about finding solutions”

Augsburg, Hoffenheim, Mainz, Schalke 04 and Freiburg – the Hessians will still be competing with these clubs until the end of May. The direction of travel is clear for sports director Markus Krösche: “We have to win the upcoming games, no matter how. We have to start with that against Augsburg on Saturday.” According to Krösche, that is “clearly the task of the coaching staff and the team”. So everyone will have to pull together and stretch hard to make the turn. However, it is not very realistic that this will take place on a large scale.

Mainz, for example, have scored 16 points in the past eight games, and their goal-oriented progress currently put them in seventh place. Of all the first division teams, the Frankfurters have been without a sense of achievement for the longest time. As a result, they are now in the worst starting position in the four-way battle for sixth and seventh place. Eintracht is under extreme pressure as a result. The competition, on the other hand, is inspired by their recent successes. Now that it counts, she’s all there.

Coach Oliver Glasner knows what needs to be done: “Now it’s about finding solutions,” he says. But so far the Austrian has not found anything in search of them. The result: the many problems at the front and rear continue. As a means of improvement in defense, switching to a back four would be considered.

But for that Evan Ndicka, who has problems with his hip, would have to be free of injury again. In this case, the coach would have two central defenders in Ndicka and Tuta and two full-backs in Aurélio Buta and Christopher Lenz, who would find their way in this formation. Otherwise, “it wouldn’t make sense to push the guys into something that makes them look bad,” Glasner said.

“We whistle from the last hole”

It is still unclear when Ndicka will be available again for games. “We’re on the defensive on the last hole,” complains the coach. And whether the back four is the panacea for the Frankfurters, who have always had a negative duel record in competition with their opponents, is also questionable. Because in the past, this system change did not ensure new stability over a longer period of time.

The Frankfurters have not conceded a single goal in the past eight games. In the 29 games played so far, goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and his team have kept five clean sheets. This was the last time on February 18th in the 2-0 home win over Werder Bremen. Since then, Eintracht’s suffering has not wanted to end. From the club’s point of view, this must be over now. For Krösche, “the time for alibis and excuses” is over.