Coach on losing elite players: It’s a huge problem and a hit to the team

After the team photo shoot, the two marauders tried to train for a while, but they soon found out that it wouldn’t work. And so right after Friday’s practice, the coaches of the hockey team sat down in their little room and decided who to replace the injured Filip Chytil and Lukáš Sedlák. “We’re losing two excellent centers, which is a huge problem and a hit to the team,” admitted assistant coach Libor Zábranský. He also said that Lenc might already start in Saturday’s match against Norway, and Radim Zohorn should not be stopped even by an exit inspection in Toronto.

