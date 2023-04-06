Home Sports Coach Scariolo’s post match: “Three quarters balanced, then Valencia had more energy”
Sports

Coach Scariolo’s post match: “Three quarters balanced, then Valencia had more energy”

by admin
Coach Scariolo’s post match: “Three quarters balanced, then Valencia had more energy”

After the match against Valencia he spoke at the press conference coach Scariolo: “I think the reading of the match is easy, three quarters balanced where both teams did right and wrong things, then in the last period we went completely out of phase, we didn’t have any more energy, especially in the players who played more minutes due to the absences we have, especially in the exterior department. Valencia had more energy in the last quarter, they deserved to win and I congratulate them. We have to reset, because in less than 48 hours we’ll be back on the field as leader of the championship standings and we want to stay there. Neither team dominated in the first three quarters, in the final Valencia had the merit of putting us in trouble and was more aggressive and we lost a lot of balls. Mannion? He took a hit and asked for a change. Let’s hope for nothing serious, we’ll see tomorrow.”

See also  Women's volleyball league synthesis: Fujian wins Zhejiang in five games

You may also like

Teddy Riner puts on the tunic of the...

how to get the most out of 30,...

Normally I was afraid that the puck wouldn’t...

ÖFB-Cup: Traumtor brings storm final

The probable formations of Milan-Empoli

Lukaku and Handanovic disqualified for one match, Cuadrado...

Toulouse qualifies for the final by beating Annecy...

Virtus Bologna Valencia Euroleague: the highlights

MMA | Touched tough girl from the cage:...

Minister Holland, we always evaluate Feyenoord matches behind...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy