After the match against Valencia he spoke at the press conference coach Scariolo: “I think the reading of the match is easy, three quarters balanced where both teams did right and wrong things, then in the last period we went completely out of phase, we didn’t have any more energy, especially in the players who played more minutes due to the absences we have, especially in the exterior department. Valencia had more energy in the last quarter, they deserved to win and I congratulate them. We have to reset, because in less than 48 hours we’ll be back on the field as leader of the championship standings and we want to stay there. Neither team dominated in the first three quarters, in the final Valencia had the merit of putting us in trouble and was more aggressive and we lost a lot of balls. Mannion? He took a hit and asked for a change. Let’s hope for nothing serious, we’ll see tomorrow.”