Hertha Berlin’s coach Sandro Schwarz has quit, according to the media. Pál Dárdai, who has already led the club twice in the past, is to replace him on the bench of the last unit of the German league table. Schwarz was recalled after Hertha lost 5-2 to Schalke in an important rescue clash on Friday. The Berlin club stretched their winless streak to six rounds and dropped to the bottom of the table, four points adrift of the relegation zone.

