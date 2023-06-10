Home » Coach Seoane replaces Farke and reminds of Favre
Sports

Coach Seoane replaces Farke and reminds of Favre

by admin
Coach Seoane replaces Farke and reminds of Favre

The Lucerne football coach is returning to the Bundesliga. In Mönchengladbach, Seoane meets amazingly similar signs as Lucien Favre once did – and a team with remarkably weak statistics. Is this change “nonsense”?

To ask? The future of Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane is clear – he will take over at Borussia Mönchengladbach next season.

Pedro Correia / Imago

“It’s surreal,” said Urs Fischer a week ago. The Swiss coach qualified for the Champions League with Union Berlin, with this club he took over five years ago in the second highest German football league. Nobody would have thought that Union and Fischer would ever play in the premier class.

See also  Hayata Hina and Ito Mima will participate in the WTT Regular Challenge Zagreb Station

You may also like

French Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina...

Will Simone Inzaghi win with Inter Milan?

Jokic 23+12, Gordon 27 points, Nuggets beat Heat...

MotoGp Mugello, where to see it on TV:...

Equestrian sport: show jumper Kruse wins DM title...

USFL Week 9 live updates: Maulers shutting out...

DFB team: Kevin Trapp in the international match...

More than 2,000 “Little Qinghe” are ready to...

The vegetable superfood that will help you protect...

Fernando Alonso was laughed at – now the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy