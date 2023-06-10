Coach Seoane replaces Farke and reminds of Favre

The Lucerne football coach is returning to the Bundesliga. In Mönchengladbach, Seoane meets amazingly similar signs as Lucien Favre once did – and a team with remarkably weak statistics. Is this change “nonsense”?

To ask? The future of Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane is clear – he will take over at Borussia Mönchengladbach next season. Pedro Correia / Imago

“It’s surreal,” said Urs Fischer a week ago. The Swiss coach qualified for the Champions League with Union Berlin, with this club he took over five years ago in the second highest German football league. Nobody would have thought that Union and Fischer would ever play in the premier class.