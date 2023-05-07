Home » Coach Stavjaň pulled out Nitra (again), he does not plan to return to the Czech Republic: I am already thinking about the end
Coach Stavjaň pulled out Nitra (again), he does not plan to return to the Czech Republic: I am already thinking about the end

Six hockey legends received a great honor. In the year of their (semi)round birthdays, Jiří Hrdina, František Kučera, Jozef Golonka, Vladimír Nadrchal, David Moravec and, last but not least, Antonín Stavjaňa received special jackets. The former defender, two-time world champion and four-time champion with Vsetín celebrated his 60th birthday in February. He is currently coaching Slovakian Nitra, which he took over for the fifth time and took it to the quarterfinals of the playoffs. And he earned an engagement for the next season as well.

