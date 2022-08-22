Home Sports Coach Zanellati’s “Now” adventure begins in Parona
Coach Zanellati’s “Now” adventure begins in Parona

Fabio Babetto

21 August 2022

The first competitive season of the Now Basketball Academy Vigevano begins tomorrow evening at 7 pm at the Parona sports hall, a company that took over the sports rights and the technical staff and a large part of the squad of the Expo Inox Battaglia Mortara. Thus, coach Alfonso Zanellati and his deputy Gerosa will find in the gym the confirmed players who are the external Bruno Invernizzi, Andrea Facchi, Gabriele Facchi, Luca Pirovano and the longs Davide Lonati and Daniel Muzio. From the market, so far, the externals Francesco Di Paolo (ex Fabriano, Serie B) have arrived in the last year at Samba Basket San Benedetto (C Gold Marche) and Lorenzo Billi, born in 1997, ex Tortona and Serravalle, and the long Spanish class 1998 Javier Creus Valeiars who concluded the last season playing the play offs of C Gold Marche with Porto Recanati. The entry market for the Now Basketball Academy Vigevano is not yet concluded and, for this reason, the newborn company to complete the staff is following some profiles in the role of small forward / big forward from the starting lineup and negotiations are in progress that have not yet been concluded. . The young Simone Rossi Raccagni (born in 2005), Filippo Bettanti (born in 2006), Karim Chlaika (born in 2006) and Kaled Ltifi (born in 2006) from the Junior Basket Vigevano also join the team group that will start training tomorrow evening. Also joined is Alessio Mangiarotti who is the captain of the first team of the satellite company Ussgb Abbiategrasso participating in the Serie D championship. , then Tuesday 6 September at 20.30 in Robbio with the Aironi Robbio, then Thursday 8 September at 20.45 in Parona the retour match with Sanmaurense Pavia and finally Wednesday 14 September at 20, also in Parona, closing of the preseason, except for changes in progress, again with the Aironi Robbio. The Serie C Gold championship will start on Saturday 24 September at 9 pm and Now Basketball Academy Vigevano will make its home debut in Parona against the newly promoted Settimo Basket. –

