Coatepec Parts Ways with Coach Joaquín Álvarez Amid Disappointing Season

Coatepecans Fire Coach Joaquín Álvarez After Disappointing Start to the Season

QUETZALTENANGO – In a surprising move, the Coatepecans have decided to terminate their contract with head coach Joaquín Álvarez. The decision comes after the team’s underwhelming performance in the first ten games of the 2023 Apertura Tournament.

The Board of Directors of Coatepeque announced the agreement to part ways with Álvarez due to his inability to deliver the expected results. Despite his efforts to lead the team to the Guate Banrural League, the club felt that a change was necessary to turn their fortunes around.

Expressing their gratitude for Álvarez’s dedication, Coatepec thanked the coach for his work but ultimately made the difficult decision to let him go. Under Álvarez’s leadership, the snakes managed to win only two games, drawing four and losing an equal number. The team scored 12 goals while conceding 15.

Álvarez now joins the growing list of coaches who have been dismissed from their positions this season. Earlier, Erick González was fired from Zacapa and Ronald González suffered the same fate at Antigua GFC. The constant turnover of coaches in Guatemalan football highlights the pressure to achieve positive results.

As the Coatepecans bid farewell to Álvarez, they will start the search for a new coach who can lead the team to success in the remainder of the season. The club hopes that a fresh perspective and new strategies will bring about the much-needed improvement.

The decision to part ways with Álvarez serves as a wake-up call for Coatepec, reminding them of the importance of delivering on the field. The club and its fans will be eagerly awaiting the announcement of a new coach, hoping for a revival that will bring them closer to their goals.