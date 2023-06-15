Coca-Cola celebrates historic partnership with Special Olympics – Sport Marketing News

Great anticipation for the opening ceremony of the Summer World Games Of Special Olympicswhich will be held on Saturday 17 June at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. Even this year Coca Cola supports the organization in carrying out the Games, scheduled until Sunday 25 June in the German capital.

I Special Olympics World Games I’m the most largest multi-sport and inclusive event in the world. An appointment that creates a strong social and emotional impact and will allow this year to beyond 7,000 athletesflanked by ben 20,000 volunteerscoming from 190 nations to show their skills and talents by competing together in 26 discipline sportive in 9 days of competitionemphasizing the transformative effect of sport on the lives of participants and their families.

Dal 1968 Coca-Cola is a founding partner and global sponsor of Special Olympics with the aim of making its contribution to creating an inclusive society. For over 50 years, Coca-Cola has been committed to supporting the extraordinary potential of those with intellectual disabilities and enhancing sport as a tool capable of uniting people and transforming their lives. Coca-Cola wanted to help make the blue dream come true at the Summer World Games by joining the “Adopt a Champion” fundraising campaignpromoted by Special Olympics Italia to support the travel costs of the Italian delegation in Berlin.

“We are proud to be able to join Special Olympics once again and give our support to the Italian athletes who will participate in the World Games, which are much more than just an event but a celebration of the inclusive power of sport and its ability to break down barriers. Ours is a partnership, built over more than 50 years of collaboration, which has its roots in a commonality of values ​​and in the goal of helping to inspire positive change, and a future where everyone can feel included and valued for their abilities and not discriminated against for differences” he has declared Cristina Camilli, Director of Institutional Relations, Communication and Sustainability of Coca-Cola Italia.

In Berlin, the Italian delegationcomposed by 142 people among which 97 Athletes, 41 Coaches and 4 Delegates, will participate in the event in the following sports: Athletics, Badminton, Bocce, Bowling, unified 5-a-side football, Horse riding, Artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, Golf, Swimming, traditional and unified basketball, unified volleyball, unified beach volleyball, tennis and table tennis. All competitions will take place following the principles of Special Olympics, providing for unified sporting activities with the simultaneous presence of players with and without disabilities. Thanks to financial contributions and voluntary and awareness initiatives, Coca-Cola has supported Special Olympics programs and events around the world over the years. In Italy Coca-Cola has supported the Special Olympics for 25 yearsthanks to the unconditional contribution of The Coca-Cola Foundation and through corporate volunteering.

“The claim of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin is “unbeatable together” and we consider ourselves extremely lucky to have had Coca-Cola by our side practically always. Even today, the dream of wearing the blue shirt at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin for several of our athletes has become a reality thanks to the generous support given to the Adopt a Champion campaign. A constant presence, that of Coca-Cola which, over time, has translated into an irreplaceable added value, the driving force of national events, with the involvement of employees as volunteers, ready to donate the most precious thing they own : own time. Special Olympics Italia recently celebrated 40 years of activity, so we hope to share as many and more with Coca-Cola. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and strength, Azzurri” – he has declared Alessandro Palazzotti, Vice President of Special Olympics Italy

During the closing ceremony of Summer World Gameswhich will be held on Sunday 25 June at the Brandenburg Gate, the flag will be delivered to Italy, which will host the Winter World Games in Turin in 2025.