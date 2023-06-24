Coco: “It’s over with Arcuri for the paparazzi. Galliani paid 36 million for my nude photos”

Manuel Arcuri “She was my girlfriend. We haven’t been together that long, a year and a half, but for as many times as they photographed us it seemed an eternity. We were young and we could not live our love in freedom. This is also the end of it”. 15 years after his retirement from football, Francis Coco in a long interview with Corriere della Sera he retraces the period in which, as a footballer for Inter, Milan and Barcelona, ​​he often ended up on the front pages of the newspapers. Not the sports ones, however, but the gossip ones: “Football was rock. Less managed, less thought out – explains Coco – We were like savages and in the management of our private the error it was around the corner”. Like when her photos naked by boat ended up in the hands of Fabrizio Corona: “I don’t know how much he paid them Gallianiso as not to get them out in the newspapers. But I know that he took me off my salary 36 million (of lire, ed)”. Coco, however, would have done nothing to prevent the publication: “I have never denied anything, let alone a goliardic day with friends. What was wrong?“.

Coco, now 45, does not deny anything: “Mi amused, Here you are. But then I used to work e I earned without harming anyone. And I didn’t give a damn about the rumors about me. At one point I stopped in order to regain my life: not being able to go out, not being able to go to eat a pizza without having i paparazzi behind me, it was starting to weigh me down. We footballers were like rock star“. Especially if the engagement with Manuela Arcuri arrives, also ended due to that too much pressure from the paparazzi: “I wanted her Very good and I’m glad she got married and is also a mother.”

In Coco’s time there were no social networks: “You didn’t end up on anything covers some newspapers. They attributed me girlfriends with which maybe I’ve never taken even one coffee“. An example? “Samantha de Grenet it’s one of mine friends dearest, for the world we were together”. After the roaring years, the former full-back tells the Courier of wanting a family, but still being single: “I was engaged to five years Elodie, a French dancer and model. For her from night to morning I bought a house in Paris: I wanted to be close to her. Then she ended up due to differences in character ”.

