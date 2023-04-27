Coffee and sport, a winning combination – Sport Marketing News

It starts with the Giro d’Italia, then the Internationals of Italy of Tennis up to the great football and basketball finals. May above all means sport. But it is also the month in which the beautiful days transform everyone into sportsmen in search of a renewed well-being under the warmth of the spring sun.

And you know, from great champions to training beginners, all sportsmen and women have in common the desire to overcome their limits and overcome new challenges. A desire that can be satisfied starting above all from the table, because food choices play a role of primary importance in improving performance, accelerating the recovery phase but also maintaining a good level of psycho-physical well-being. And we’re not just talking about the balance of macronutrients (proteins, carbohydrates, etc.): even a good coffee, according to science, can really make a difference for athletes.

Scientific literature has given ample feedback on the multiple benefits of coffee in sports, demonstrating that athletes who consume it before a race or training are able to go faster, resist longer and have quicker reflexes than to those who don’t have that extra push.

New evidence in this regard was added just last February and comes from a new study published on Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise; sAccording to the researchers, caffeine taken before short-term, moderate-intensity exercise would lead to higher circulating concentrations of lactate and interleukin (IL)-6. In particular, the release of interleukin (IL)-6 from contracting skeletal muscle is thought to contribute to some of the health benefits of exercise.

The International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN) itself has pointed out that caffeine supplementation can improve various aspects of physical performance: small and moderate amounts of caffeine are associated with an improvement in endurance, speed of movement and muscle strength, sprinting, jumping and throwing performance, as well as a wide range of sport-specific aerobic and anaerobic actions.

Further confirmations also come from Survey della European Federation of Associations of Dieticians who recently investigated the views of European dieticians on the role of coffee for health. As for sport, 67% of them would agree that coffee brings an improvement in overall sports performance, especially before exercising (51%).

“The Consorzio Promozione Caffè enthusiastically welcomes the continuous demonstrations of how coffee can represent for athletes, in addition to a well-deserved moment of conviviality and relaxation, also a winning ally for their performance. An aspect that must make us reflect on how much this drink proves to be increasingly fundamental for our culture as well as for our daily life and our health” he claims Michele Monzini, president of the Coffee Promotion Consortium.