Coin Jr. shoots his 4th HR but Sharks fall to Tigers

Coin Jr. shoots his 4th HR but Sharks fall to Tigers

The Tigres de Aragua defeated the Tiburones de La Guaira with a 9-4 victory, despite Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. hitting his fourth home run of the Venezuelan League season. Yorman Rodríguez and Alexi Amarista led the attack, with Rodríguez going 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs, and Amarista going 4 for 5 with two RBIs.

In other games, the Leones del Caracas secured an 8-4 victory over the Navegantes del Magallanes, with José Rondón hitting a two-run homer and Jonathan Villar driving in a run with a double. The Margarita Braves also emerged victorious, defeating the Lara Cardenales 8-4, with David Rodríguez and José Martínez each scoring two goals.

The Águilas del Zulia claimed a 4-1 victory over the Caribes de Anzoátegui, thanks to Ángel Reyes’ three-run home run in the sixth inning.

The Cardenales de Lara currently lead the league with a record of 23-12, followed closely by the Leones del Caracas with the same record. The Bravos de Margarita and Águilas del Zulia are also in contention, with records of 17-17 and 17-18, respectively. The Tiburones de La Guaira, Navegantes del Magallanes, Tigres de Aragua, and Caribes de Anzoátegui are further down in the standings.

