Coin Jr. shoots his 4th HR but Sharks fall to Tigers

The Tigres de Aragua defeated the Tiburones de La Guaira with a 9-4 victory, despite Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. hitting his fourth home run of the Venezuelan League season. Yorman Rodríguez and Alexi Amarista led the attack, with Rodríguez going 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs, and Amarista going 4 for 5 with two RBIs.

In other games, the Leones del Caracas secured an 8-4 victory over the Navegantes del Magallanes, with José Rondón hitting a two-run homer and Jonathan Villar driving in a run with a double. The Margarita Braves also emerged victorious, defeating the Lara Cardenales 8-4, with David Rodríguez and José Martínez each scoring two goals.

The Águilas del Zulia claimed a 4-1 victory over the Caribes de Anzoátegui, thanks to Ángel Reyes’ three-run home run in the sixth inning.

The Cardenales de Lara currently lead the league with a record of 23-12, followed closely by the Leones del Caracas with the same record. The Bravos de Margarita and Águilas del Zulia are also in contention, with records of 17-17 and 17-18, respectively. The Tiburones de La Guaira, Navegantes del Magallanes, Tigres de Aragua, and Caribes de Anzoátegui are further down in the standings.

Share this: Facebook

X

