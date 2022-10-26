Give up a top career in volleyball to study. From Sannio to England, passing through Volley Treviso. There are many former orogranata who from time to time stop in Ghirada to pay a visit to the vice president De Conti and the staff of Volley Treviso.

One of the last was Fiorenzo “Fiore” Colarusso, a lifter born in ’94 who, among the athletes who have been to Treviso, was the most unexpected, since he has been living in the United Kingdom for some years. Originally from Telese Terme, in the province of Benevento, Colarusso moved to Treviso to play in the orogranata youth teams in 2008 and remained there until 2012, winning a Boy League in 2009 and a U16 championship in 2010, with the icing of the MVP award. . He embarked on a career between Serie A2 (Potenza Picena, Corigliano, Brolo) and Serie B, but giving high priority to studies.

«The goal is to finish the PhD program undertaken here at the University of Sussex. After the doctorate – says Colarusso – fortunately the possibilities are different and you can work both in the world of research applied to business in companies, and in academic research, also teaching at the university. I would like to go to America and work at university for a few more years to expand my knowledge base, and then try to take the plunge and try to work in some tech giant like Apple, Google, Meta or Amazon. On the other hand, Volley Treviso teaches to always aim high ».

To be honest, Colarusso still wants to play, but his studies have taken over. «After graduating in Cognitive Neuroscience I worked as a Research Assistant at the University of East London. During that first period I played in the English Super League for Malory Eagles: the level, to make a comparison with Italy, is about Serie A3. Subsequently, I won a PhD scholarship in Cognitive Science and Artificial Intelligence from the University of Sussex in Brighton. I currently play for the Bucs, the English university championship ».

Special memories in Ghirada. «From the past four seasons I carry with me the winning mentality and the attention to detail. I greeted Michele De Conti, I also found Piero Granello (historic warehouse worker, ed) who when he saw me he said to me: “You are nda via ceo and you are back ‘homo”. When I went to the office at the time I was a teenager and I went there to have Michele De Conti sign my vows, an adoptive father for me ».