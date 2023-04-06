It has now been more than a year since I retired Sonny Colbrelliforced out of professional cycling a 32 years old: the reason is related to thecardiac arrest accused after crossing the finish line at the first stage of the Return to Catalonia. Since that March 21, 2022, “the Cobra” has been forced to change his lifestyle and has spoken about it to Eurosportin an interview aired on Thursday within the program “Power of Sport”.

The winner of Paris-Roubaix 2021 he analyzed the new chapter of his life after his retirement: “A lot has changed in recent months. Last year”, explains the former cyclist from Brescia, “in the first classics starting from Omloop I was Belgium with my teammates ready to play an important season after a 2021 in which I had won the Italian championship and Roubaix. Life has changedbut the important thing is that I’m here, with mine familywith the amici, with my team who have always been close to me. But neither is it facile see the runners on the street and while I’m in the car”. A non-gradual retirement, but very quick and forced in his case: “When a rider ends his career he is mentally prepared. With me it all happened suddenly and I wasn’t prepared. And even now that a year has passed hard to think which I am no longer in the middle of the group. With the help of various people, friends and also my mental coach i’m overcoming this moment”.

Sonny Colbrelli has not abandoned the world of cycling and has remained in contact with the Bahrain Victoriousthe team with which he competed before retiring: “With Bahrain now I am ambassador and on some rides I do the director sporty. It’s certainly a very different role from what I had before, but slowly I’m getting into it. I’m also trying to give some advice to young people, especially in the Northern Classics where I could have my say. A role that over time I’m understanding, I’m getting help from the various sporting directors “.

In view of Paris-Roubaix 2023which will take place on Sunday 9 April, the winner of the 2021 edition believes a lot in his team’s victory: “I hope one of my teammates can win Roubaix. Mohoric he came close last year and I hope he too can win this race after conquering the Sanremo. I believe in it a lot and if I can give him a hand to help him win it, I’m here 100%. He like everyone else Bahrain. A race that must be interpreted, you don’t win only with your legs but also with a lot of head and luck”.