Ben Garner took Swindon to the League Two play-off semi-finals in the 2021-22 season

League Two side Colchester United have appointed former Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner as their new head coach.

The 42-year-old succeeds Matt Bloomfield, who left the U’s last week to take the helm of League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

Garner will take charge of the club after Saturday’s game against Bradford.

He worked in League Two last season as Swindon Town boss before leaving in June for Charlton, where he lasted just six months.

Garner was sacked by the Addicks in December, with the London side 17th in League One table after collecting just two points in his final five games in charge.

The length of Garner’s deal at Colchester has not been disclosed, but his first game will be at home to Stockport County on Saturday, 11 March.

The former Bristol Rovers boss takes over a U’s side that are 19th in the table and nine points clear of the relegation places.

Caretaker manager Ross Embleton will remain in charge for this weekend’s game against the Bantams, with Garner there to “observe”.

Garner will then take training for the first time next week, by which time the U’s say “it is expected that additional staff will have joined” the new head coach.