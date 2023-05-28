Cold zucchini cream, the fresh and light vegetarian dish that will make your summer evenings tasty

In summer, the hot soups and vegetable and legume soups that warmed dinners in the cold season are now a distant memory.

With the heat that afflicts us we just want something regenerating and light that gives us some relief at the end of the sultry days.

Someone misses those vegetable creams but doesn’t dare to prepare them, yet there is a solution: a nice cold zucchini cream! His velvety texture and its delicate flavour they will delight us.

The cold cream of zucchini is perfectly suited to the hot temperatures of summer and can be served as an appetizer or as a first course: a summer soup accompanied by crusty bread.

The zuchinisthe main ingredient, are not only a vegetable rich in water, which helps us maintain hydration, but also in nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and fiber. The result is one nourishing but light creamwhich does not weigh down.

The ingredients of the cold cream of zucchini

The cold cream of zucchini is also quick and easy to prepare. Requires very few ingredients: for two people we will need 300 grams of courgettes, 200 grams of tomatoes, fresh basil or mint leaves, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper.

First of all, put a spoonful of oil, salt and a clove of garlic in a saucepan on the heat for a couple of minutes. Wash and cut the tomatoes from which we will have removed the seeds and add them to the pot together with half a liter of water.

How to serve cold zucchini cream

While we wait for the water to boil, wash the courgettes, remove the ends, blend them and add them to the pan with the tomatoes. We continue cooking for half an hour, after which we let it cool. We blend further and pass through a colander to make ours very smooth and velvety cream. At this point we can place in the refrigerator for at least a couple of hours to cool. We then serve with a drizzle of oil and fresh mint or basil.

Cold zucchini cream is extremely versatile and lends itself to many variations. We can add the ingredients that seem most suitable to face the heat to our liking and experiment according to our tastes: in addition to aromatic herbs, for example, we could garnish with seeds, walnuts or toasted almonds, crumbled goat cheese or give a more decisive touch daring with spices such as pepper or chilli, or turmeric, which goes perfectly with zucchini.