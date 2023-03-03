Home Sports Cole: Curry is recovering very well, Klay is in the best state since his return – yqqlm
Original title: Kerr: Curry is recovering very well, Klay is in the best state since his return

On March 2, Beijing time, Warriors coach Cole accepted a radio interview today and talked about the recent status of Curry and Clay.

Regarding Curry’s injury, Cole said: “Curry is recovering well, and he will participate in the team training game again tomorrow. We will see how his performance is, and hope he can return as soon as possible.”

Earlier today, according to well-known basketball reporter Woj, it is very close to Curry’s comeback, and he may return on next week’s road trip.

Speaking of Clay’s recent state, Cole said: “Clay is very good now. This is the best state he has been in since his comeback for a year and a half.”

According to statistics, in 11 games in February, Clay averaged 25.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 45.4% from the three-point range.

So far, the Warriors have a record of 32 wins and 30 losses, temporarily ranking fifth in the West, and recently ushered in a wave of 3 consecutive victories.

