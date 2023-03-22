As of: 03/21/2023 9:49 p.m

Great atmosphere at the night run in Tallinn: Coletta Rydzek from Oberstdorf finished fourth in the cross-country sprint. In the men’s field, no German was placed in the front field.

Rydzek had easily qualified for a place in the final of the top six in Tallinn, Estonia – which was a real success. In the final run, however, the German had no chance of getting on the podium – the first three runners were just too strong for that. Rydzek remained stable behind them and finally secured fourth place with a good performance.

Norway against Sweden for victory

Others decided the victory among themselves: Jonna Sundling and Kristine Stavås Skistad were tied in front for a long time in the final. The Norwegian eventually pushed past the Swede in the final meters and celebrated her fourth win in a row. Sundling came second ahead of Nadine Fähndrich, who was happy about third place and scored important points for the sprint classification.

In the semi-finals, Rydzek from SC Oberstdorf secured second place behind Fähndrich from Switzerland with a spirited attack on the second half of the course and thus secured the final ticket. Pia Fink, Laura Gimmler and Sofie Krehl had already been eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Klaebo dominates among men

For the men, the event became a very clear thing for the sprint dominator Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo. In the final of the top six on the second round, the Norwegian literally left his competitors standing and secured victory by a wide margin.

Second was Lucas Chavanat from France ahead of Even Northug. Italy’s sprint star Pellegrino retired after a fall in the semifinals and ended up ninth. But this was enough for him to secure third place in the overall World Cup behind Klæbo and Pål Golberg (Norway). The German Anian Sossau failed early on.