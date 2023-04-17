Home » collaboration between Inter and Kartell – Sport Marketing News
by admin
Two excellences that embody the identity of the city of Milan collaborate again on the occasion of the Milan Design Week, starting from 18 to 23 April on the occasion of the 61st edition of the Salone del Mobile. After the “K loves Milano” project in 2011 and the activations dedicated to the Derby in February 2022, Inter and Kartell are today launching for the first time a product created in collaboration: a limited edition re-edition of the iconic Componibili, contaminated by Nerazzurri colours. The INTER Milano crest and wordmark complete the personalization of this exclusive first collection dedicated by Kartell to the world of football, available in 115 pieces.

The first 10 Componibili will be unveiled in the IM and Milano lounges of the San Siro which will welcome the Club’s guests for the return leg of the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals against Benfica on the evening of Wednesday 19 April in a dedicated take over to the Inter x Kartell collaboration.

Made of Inter. With decision and passion, through its colors and its history, Inter brings the city of its origins to the world, testifying its spirit and character through collaborations with other global brands rooted in Milan. The collaboration between Inter and Kartell once again demonstrates the link with Milan, which sees the presence of the Nerazzurri brand throughout the year in the most important moments of the city’s cultural, economic and emotional life.

Inter Chief Revenue Officer Luca Danovaro said: “Through this collaboration, the Nerazzurri brand continues its expansion beyond the confines of sport and entertainment and deepens its contamination with the world of design. Inter and Kartell are both protagonists of a key moment for the city of Milan and an expression of the values ​​that have always inspired it: ambition, creativity and innovation.”

This first drop of 10 Componibili, numbered and signed, will be auctioned on the eBay platform, the Nerazzurri’s Official E-commerce Partner, in support of UNICEF’s activities in Turkey and Syria, in continuity with previous campaigns.

