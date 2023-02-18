If you play sports and have entered the “doors” you would do well to know what collagen is forwhy it’s important for your tendons and why you should worry about getting enough of it every day, with your normal diet or with supplements.

What is collagen and what is it for?

Collagen (or rather collagen or type II collagen) is the most abundant protein in the human body. It is a structural protein, that is, it forms the scaffolding with which bones, tendons, cartilage, skin, membranes, blood vessels and, in general, connective tissues are supported.

They basically exist 28 distinct types in 4 groups on the basis of the sequence of amino acids that constitute it:

type I collagen, (about 90% of the total)

type II collagen, essential for cartilage tissue

type III collagen, present in the dermis and blood vessel walls

type IV collagen, has supportive functions and is a component of the basement membrane

He is best known for the advertising of skin cosmeticswith the promise of keeping it young, firm and elastic, but if you play sports what is really important to know is that it is a essential protein for your tendons.

Just like for skin that “decays”, unfortunately collagen synthesis decreases with agingwhich leads to tendon stiffness and a progressive reduction in joint mobility.

Collagen for tendons: what we know

Despite the advertising of collagen supplements and their large number on the market, at the moment EFSA (theEuropean Food Safety Authority) has not approved any claim that validates the intake of collagen for health purposes. In particular, claims that collagen helps keep the skin firm and elastic, helps keep joints functionally healthy, contributes to the functioning of cartilage-producing cells, supports the natural regeneration of joint cartilage, contributes to improve the functionality, mobility and well-being of joints, provides material for the production of cartilage, gives strength, flexibility and support to connective tissues of the skin, ligaments, tendons, bones and other components of the body.

Nevertheless according to some very recent scientific studies, things could be different. That is, there would be evidence that a targeted intake of collagen, through nutrition or supplementation, can help tendons in particular, but also all other tissues, to regenerate on their own.

Keep tendons young, supple and strong with collagen

There’s an old mantra in the sports world that goes something like this: you can train your muscles, heart, lungs and mind, but if you pop a tendon you’re screwed. Just think about how long it takes professional sportsmen to get back into activity after a tendon injury, for example rupture of the knee cruciate or Achilles tendon, and the widespread feeling that after such injuries they are no longer the same as before. In fact, the elastic capacities of the tendons are fundamental in any sporting performance, and what is certain so far is that tendons are basically inert to attempts to strengthen them or rebuild them.

Now a study of a group of researchers from Liverpool John Moores University led by Robert Erskine and published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology would (conditional) assume that things are a little different. In a group of elite footballers in the Football Association Women’s Super League, athletes who took collagen supplements 3 times a week showed a noticeable improvement in tendon stiffness. Rigidity is a “good” characteristic of tendons, which are like rubber bands and therefore the stiffer they are, the more they stretch and the more energy they can store and then give back in the athletic gesture.

The Liverpool John Moores University study found an 18% increase in patellar tendon stiffness in the group taking collagen compared to 8% found in the placebo group subjected to the same type of training. Contextually no differences were found in the size or cross-sectional area of ​​the tendonwhich suggests that the extra collagen improved the microscopic structure of the tendon, and no differences were found in leg strength either.

Other research on the topic has found roughly similar results. A study of the University of California Davis found that collagen and vitamin C intake improves athletic performance without, however, a significant improvement in tendon stiffness. Another study by the University of Freiburg instead found that the daily integration of collagen would increase the cross section of the tendons, but would not improve their stiffness.

In short, there are positive but conflicting resultsalso probably as a function of the different research protocols.

Which suggests that at the moment there are no positive effects on our everyday life. Meaning what tendons and ligaments are practically inert under normal conditionsand therefore age, progressively losing their characteristics, or heal very slowly, if at all, when injured.

Collagen in food: where it is present

However, without bothering about supplements or resorting to forced integration protocols, the fact remains that collagen is also found naturally in some foodsand basically if it is possible, by eating well and healthy, to keep our tendons strong and healthy, it is certainly positive.

But where is collagen found in foods? And what foods stimulate its production?

Generally in the fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin Can antioxidant essential for the synthesis of collagen.

In tomatoes, beets and cherries, rich in lycopene, an antioxidant collagen protector.

In salmon and in general in Omega 3 sources that reduces the inflammatory state and helps prevent the breakdown of collagen fibers caused by external agents.

In potatoes, which contain selenium and vitamin A which stimulates the natural production of collagen. Vitamin A is also found in carrots, melons, mangoes.

Turkey, contains lysine, an excellent amino acid which helps the reform of collagen.

Egg yolk, rich in choline, a B group vitamin which is then converted into glycine, an essential amino acid involved in the production of collagen. Choline is also present in legumes such as chickpeas and beans.

In the oilseeds, such as almonds, hazelnuts and relative butter, rich in vitamin E, an important antioxidant, which counteracts the action of free radicals responsible for cellular ageing.

