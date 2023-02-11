Men’s college basketball takes center stage Saturday — and we have you covered with all the action!

To start the day out, St. John’s upset No. 20 Providence at Madison Square Garden, and No. 10 Marquette dominated Georgetown

Now, a big-time Big East battle brews between No. 21 UConn and No. 23 Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska. Meanwhile, a Big Ten showdown between No. 24 Rutgers and Illinois is going down on FS1, followed by a clash between UNLV and No. 25 San Diego State in the Mountain West (4 p.m. ET, FOX).

Here are the top plays!

No. 21 UConn at No. 23 Creighton

Getting to the rack

Both squads have outstanding big men on their rosters, and when Creighton’s star 7-footer when out of the game, the Huskies took advantage by going right inside.

Ready to fire

There’s just something about those shooter Millers. After getting a key stop on the defensive end, Creighton quickly found pay dirt on offense, courtesy of a pretty trey from Mason Miller.

Creighton led 31-29 after the first half.

Touch the sky

Oh the joys of being the tallest person on the court. Just ask Ryan Kalkbrenner, who made this loopfnish look easy after sailing over the defense.

FINAL: St. John’s 73, No. 20 Providence 68

Slice ‘em and dice ’em

There aren’t many holes in 6’7 forward Bryce Hopkins’ game. It’s why coach Ed Cooley said “the sky is the limit” for him. He flashed his 3-point shooting ability early on to keep the Friars close to their opponent.

Two hands for safety

Providence didn’t stay close for long though, as the Red Storm used its hounding brand of press defense to build a 25-9 advantage. And their defense turned to offense seamlessly, as evidenced by this two-handed jam from Drissa Traore.

Exhibit B: This crafty dime from Posh Alexander to AJ Storr.

Court vision

Posh Alexander is considered one of the premier point guards in the Big East. The junior guard showed why analysts have raved about his vision on this play, finding Joel Soriano in the lane for a nasty finish.

FINAL: No. 10 Marquette 89, Georgetown 75

Up high, down hard

The Golden Eagles couldn’t have asked for a better start to this one. They had the Midas touch is the first half, and Ben Gold turned the rim to gold when he threw down this rim-rattler to give Marquette a double-digit lead.

Sprayin’

Lefty Kam Jones is what one would call a “bucket.” He’s been collecting points all season, and this quick catch-and-shoot 3 added to his increasing total.

What a pass!

Georgetown began to close the gap as the first half wound down, and did so with big momentum plays like this wondrous alley-oop find.

Plus the foul!

After going into the half up 12, Marquette began the second on a 17-8 run, and continued to dominate the Hoyas with tough finishes like this one.

COMING UP:

No. 24 Rutgers at Illinois (2 p.m. ET, FS1)

UNLV at No. 25 San Diego State (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

