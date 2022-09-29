Home Sports Colleretto, big shot in Grugliasco Double by Amoruso and Lesna knocked out
GRUGLIASCO

Thanks to a brace from Amoruso, Colleretto wins the first (deserved) victory of the season on the field of former leaders Lesna Gold by virtue of a capital test that bodes well for the future.

The Turinese, who in the first few days had scored the beauty of seven goals, remained dry-mouthed against the team of Luca Conta who was able to harness all the initiatives of the former Pdhae Varvelli and companions and thanks to a race without smears was able to bring home three important points both in terms of classification and morale.

Conta’s Gialloblù suffered only in the first minutes of the match, perhaps paying the price of being in front of the leaders but came out unscathed from a couple of dangerous situations, in which first Varvelli and then Monteleone found a superlative Bono on their way, they took the measures to their opponents by controlling the match with the authority of a mature and smart team at the right point as demonstrated on the occasion of the advantage network. The 1-0 goal came in the 19th minute following a free kick from thirty meters with Valsecchi quick, while the hosts were intent on fixing the barrier, serving in the heart of the Amoruso area who received the ball. sent to the bottom of the sack. The reaction of Lesna Gold did not create any particular problems for Bono and indeed it was still Conta’s men who went close to scoring first with Actis Grande, who lingered too long at the time to conclude under measure, and then with Pavan who posted on the far post sent on the mounting the service of Vitale.

At the beginning of the second half the hosts start strong making themselves dangerous with Monteleone, the ball rejected with the body by Sartoretto, and then with Varvelli who found Bono’s opposition. On one of the restarts Colleretto managed to go to the net for the second time, again with Amoruso, who after stopping the ball served by Mantoan threw it behind the sailor practically putting an end to the dispute.

Three very precious points for the Canavese team, which can now look to the future with greater serenity. –

