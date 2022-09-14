TORINO.

Bitter debut in Promotion for a good Colleretto, at least for an hour of play. The team of coach Luca Conta is beaten 3-0 by the Turin team of Lucento, a newly relegated team from Excellence and a candidate for the top tiers of the standings, according to the experts. A defeat, therefore, foreseen in a certain sense, pedanals who do not appear at all in awe of the category or even less of the opponent and who try to take over the reins of the game, putting the hosts in difficulty on the level of the game. dribble. First half with the two teams going to rest still blocked at the initial 0-0. Colleretto got off to a better start in the second half, close to the advantage first with Mantoan, then with Actis Grande and finally with Vitale, but the careful rearguard of the hosts managed to send every threat to the sender, with great safety.

Colleretto insists, but at the first inattention of the second half, Lucento punishes him: D’Agostino is good at slipping between the backguard of the pedanals and at blamelessly beating the guest goalkeeper Bono. opponent, looking for the same, but a little later he is punished again, this time by a nice lash on the fly that gives Bono no escape. At 2-0 Colleretto does not give up and tries to reopen the game with the 2-1 goal, but the home rear guard is always very careful to thwart any threat.

In the final, then, the Lucento strikes again, this time with the newly entered Tucci, good with a precise header to permanently scroll the end credits of a game, in which Colleretto did not deserve such a large passive. The pedestrian formation up to the last try at least to sign the goal of the flag, but the result no longer changes: a first in Promotion to be forgotten especially in the result, while in the performance, Amoruso and his companions have shown that, with a bit of luck in addition, the pedanea team can play all its cards to stay in the promotion, a priority objective of the yellow-blue team of president Antonio Vernetto. –